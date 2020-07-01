Let Your Kids Go to ‘Camp YouTube’

You wish the kids could go to camp. They just want to be on YouTube all day. Well it turns out that, in Pandemic Times, both things are possible. And it’s all thanks to “Camp YouTube.”

There are lots of virtual camps out there to choose from this winter, but this one that may hold kids’ attention longer than most. It features more than 1,200 videos from more than 40 different creators across categories that include STEM, arts, sports and adventure.

Here is a smattering of things they can do at Camp YouTube:

Content across the four main categories is refreshed each day. There is also a “break time” section that features recipes, crafts, virtual field trips to explore and “campfire talks” about race and discrimination.