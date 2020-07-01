Let Your Kids Go to ‘Camp YouTube’

You wish the kids could go to camp. They just want to be on YouTube all day. Well it turns out that, in Pandemic Times, both things are possible. And it’s all thanks to “Camp YouTube.”
There are lots of virtual camps out there to choose from this winter, but this one that may hold kids’ attention longer than most. It features more than 1,200 videos from more than 40 different creators across categories that include STEM, arts, sports and adventure.
Here is a smattering of things they can do at Camp YouTube:
- Take a creative writing workshop to learn how to become a slam poet or make their writing funnier
- Develop musical skills through a 10-day beginner guitar course
- Learn how to take great pictures from start to finish with the best lighting, flattering poses and a beginner’s Photoshop tutorial
- Learn more about wildlife with Explore Live Nature Cams
- Learn how to tie the five most useful knots for camping, survival and hiking
- Explore archaeology and uncover thousand-year-old Native American artifacts at a Utah dig site with the SciGirls
- Do some basic training drills with Jr. NBA’s Beginner Training series featuring the Sacramento Kings’ Richaun Holmes, the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White and the Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson
- Try a 30-day yoga camp hosted by Yoga With Adriene
- Sharpen their baseball trivia knowledge with the History of Baseball
- Join celebrity chef Carla Hall as she explores the intersection between maths and cooking
- Learn how to build robots of any shape and any size
Content across the four main categories is refreshed each day. There is also a “break time” section that features recipes, crafts, virtual field trips to explore and “campfire talks” about race and discrimination.
