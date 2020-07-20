KFC’s Latest Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese Recipe Is Comfort Food Goals

KFC’s at it again with its newest recipe creation, and it’s giving our inner foodie all the warm feels. The chicken giant’s Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese recipe is poised to help us whip up the ultimate comfort food that’ll pack both a crunchy and gooey punch.
Hot & Spicy Chicken is back for a limited time only, and KFC’s inaugurating the comeback with a recipe that’ll take the crowd-pleaser to a whole new level. If you’re keen to make it yourself to axe those winter blues, here’s what you’ll need:
Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese ingredients (serves one):
- KFC Hot & Spicy Chicken (available until 10 August only)
- 150g pasta
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 tbsp plain flour
- 100g grated cheese (or more, no one needs to know)
- Fresh herbs
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp cayenne powder
- 1/4 tsp mustard powder
Hot tip: If you’re feeling lazy, ditch the spices and use your favourite hot sauce instead.
Method:
- Cook your pasta al dente. Drain it and set it aside.
- Take out a small bowl, add in 1/4 cup of milk and whisk in the sifted flour until the lumps are all gone.
- Place a small saucepan over medium heat and add in the other 1/2 cup of milk. Mix in the spices or hot sauce and adjust the level of spice depending on how much heat you can take.
- Once you see the steam rising from the milk, whisk in the milk and flour mixture until you see your sauce thicken. It should take you approximately four minutes to get the right consistency.
- Turn the heat down to low and gradually mix in the cheese until it fully melts.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat, stir in the pasta and fresh herbs and serve in a bowl while it’s hot.
- Top it with your favourite piece of KFC’s Hot & Spicy Chicken and tuck in. Bon appetit.
