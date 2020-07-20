KFC’s Latest Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese Recipe Is Comfort Food Goals

KFC’s at it again with its newest recipe creation, and it’s giving our inner foodie all the warm feels. The chicken giant’s Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese recipe is poised to help us whip up the ultimate comfort food that’ll pack both a crunchy and gooey punch.

Hot & Spicy Chicken is back for a limited time only, and KFC’s inaugurating the comeback with a recipe that’ll take the crowd-pleaser to a whole new level. If you’re keen to make it yourself to axe those winter blues, here’s what you’ll need:

Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese ingredients (serves one):

KFC Hot & Spicy Chicken (available until 10 August only)

150g pasta

3/4 cup milk

1 tbsp plain flour

100g grated cheese (or more, no one needs to know)

Fresh herbs

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne powder

1/4 tsp mustard powder

Hot tip: If you’re feeling lazy, ditch the spices and use your favourite hot sauce instead.

Method: