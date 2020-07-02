Is Spotify Duo Premium Worth It?

My girlfriend and I share a single account for every subscription service we use. Most of these services are cool with us using the same account simultaneously, but a few of them aren’t. Spotify used to be one of those more restrictive apps, but the company has just added a new “Premium Duo” subscription plan for US customers (the plan is also available in 54 other countries in Europe and Latin America) that will give password-sharing partners more freedom.

Here’s how the new Premium Duo plan compares to Spotify’s other plans, and to the premium family plans from its chief competitors, Apple Music and YouTube Music:

Spotify Premium individual: $US10 ($14) per month for 1 account, one login/stream allowed.

Spotify Premium Duo: $US13 ($19) per month for 2 accounts, both can log in and stream at the same time.

Spotify Premium Family: $US15 ($22) per month for up to 6 individual accounts (up to 4 simultaneous streams).

Apple Music Premium Family: $US15 ($22) per month for up to six users.

YouTube Music Premium Family: $US15 ($22) per month for up to five users.

Aside from the difference in cost and the number of accounts, the Duo plan comes with all the usual Spotify Premium perks: No ads, on-demand listening and the ability to upload your own music or download tracks for offline listening. There’s also a special “Duo Mix” playlist that includes tracks both users listen to in case you want to share new music with each other or have a single playlist running while doing stuff around the house.

Obviously, Spotify Duo isn’t just for romantic partners; it could also work well for smaller families, two friends, roommates, or if you share a workspace with someone and want to go dutch on a music streaming plan for the office. However, while both Spotify Duo users can listen at the same time, they will need to use the same street address in their account information in order to use the Duo plan (the same restriction applies to the Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music Family plans as well). That said, you can listen as much as you want on any device you’re signed into — you aren’t restricted to only using your service at home.

While the $US2 ($3) difference between Premium Duo and the Premium Family plan might seem nominal on paper, you’ll actually be paying around $US6.50 ($9) per person per month if you split a Duo sub down the middle, rather than $US7.50 ($11) per person if you’re splitting a Premium Family plan. Both are more affordable than having separate $US10 ($14) Individual plans, but the slight extra savings from the Duo tier will add up to nearly two free months for each user over the course of a year — a bargain if you don’t need the extra accounts on the Premium Family plan.

[Spotify]