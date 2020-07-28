Hungry Jack’s Newest Burger Is Here (And There’s Free Delivery on the Menu)

If you’re a burger lover looking to beef up your week, then look no further than Hungry Jack’s latest double decker creation — the Big Jack.

Don’t worry if you’re tired of your usual fast-food order. Hungry Jack’s has officially launched its latest flame-grilled sensation with two beef patties, because one’s never enough.

What makes the Big Jack a standout besides its double-decker appeal is the BBQ smoky taste of the grill and a special sauce to bring it all together. It also comes with fresh lettuce, fresh onions, pickles and cheese.

Hungry Jack’s chief marketing officer Scott Baird explained the latest unveiling.

“We don’t add anything to our 100 per cent Aussie beef except the delicious BBQ smoky taste you get from flame grilling; it’s the unique flavour you just can’t get from the American style of frying in a flat press,” Baird said in a media release.

“The Big Jack has its own special sauce, which enhances the flavour of the flame grilling and the taste embodies why the burgers are better at Hungry Jack’s.”

If that’s not big enough, there’s a beefier Mega Jack on the menu to devour too.

“We’ve also created the Mega Jack; its 25 per cent bigger and half a pound of Aussie beef, for those with an appetite for something extra special. It will definitely take two hands to handle the Mega Jack.”

While the burgers are available at more than 400 restaurants around Australia, they’re only up for grabs for a limited time, so don’t wait too long to try them out.

Hot tip: The Hunger Tamers add on will get your three nuggets, a sauce and a BBQ cheeseburger or Chicken Royale for $2.95 – a pocket-friendly way to get a little something extra on the side for yourself or your kids.

Free delivery on the menu for your Hungry Jack’s order

For the next two weeks, starting 28 July, the Big Jack is available with free delivery via the Hungry Jack’s app, Menulog and UberEats using the code hjbigjack. It’s valid for all orders over $25.