How to Watch Movies With Your Friends on ‘Movies Anywhere’

Movies Anywhere recently rolled out a new “Watch Together” feature that lets multiple people meet for a synchronised movie night over the internet. The new feature works on your desktop or via Movies Anywhere’s iOS, Android and smart TV apps, and all movies on the service are available for group watch parties — as long as you own them yourself, that is.

How to set up a “Watch Together” session on Movies Anywhere

First, everyone will need to sign up with their own Movies Anywhere account — even those who will be watching as guests. Each account needs permission to watch at least PG-13 movies, a setting that can be changed via its parental controls.

The total number of people able to participate in a viewing session depends on whether everyone already owns the movie. Up to nine people can watch together, provided the feature presentation is unlocked in each person’s Movies Anywhere collection — which requires you to either purchase the title on Movies Anywhere or unlock it through the redemption of a code included in a physical copy. If you’ve got all that, you can skip down to the “Start a watch together session with Movies Anywhere” below.

If not everyone owns the movie, you’ll only be able to watch with up to three other guests. None of these guests need to own the movie, which is cool, but you’ll need to lend it to each of them first through the annoying new “Screen Pass” feature.

Lending movies through Watch Anywhere’s “Screen Pass” feature

Movies Anywhere’s lending feature is currently restricted to Screen Pass beta users, and only certain titles can be lent at this time. Films from notable franchises like Marvel and Star Wars are not included right now, meaning everyone will need to own their own copy of Avengers: Endgame if you want to watch as a group.

That said, anyone can request and receive lent copies, even if they’re not in the beta. Screen Pass lending isn’t restricted to Watch Together, either; users can watch titles they’re “borrowing” at any time — whether on their own or in a group — within 14 days of receiving the movie, or up to 72 hours after clicking “play.”

To lend a title, go to your Movies Anywhere locker in the Movies Anywhere app, or access it through moviesanywhere.com. Scroll to the “My Screen Pass Eligible Movies” section. Select the movie you want to share from your library. Click/tap the “Details” button, then select “Screen Pass.” Copy and share the link with up to three other users. Other users can accept the loaned movies in the Movies Anywhere app or via the website.

Start a watch together session with Movies Anywhere

Once everyone has their Movies Anywhere account set up and copies of the movie purchased or borrowed, you can finally start a Watch Together session.