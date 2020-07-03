How to Watch F1 in Australia: Live and Online

Motorsports are coming back after a coronavirus-induced delay. Luckily for Australians, the 2020 Formula One World Championship now revving back up too with the first race penciled in for today.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused disruptions to life as we know it around the world and sport was no exception. In Australia, it happened to coincide with an important race, set to open the 2020 Formula One World Championship — the Melbourne Grand Prix. The race was due to happen on Sunday 15 March but after a member of the McLaren Racing Team tested positive just days before it, the race was called off.

Since then, the absence of races forced the F1 to consider other options. It created the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, which saw the real-life racers take to video games for simulated races.

But now, three months after the opening race was cancelled, the F1 championship is returning.

The 2020 Formula One World Championship will return on 3 July — that’s tonight — with practice rounds before the big race on Sunday 5 July.

Times shown are in AEST.

3 July, 7.30pm – 8.30pm: Practice 1

3 July, 11pm – 12.30am: Practice 2

4 July, 8pm – 9pm: Practice 3

4 July, 11pm – 12am: Qualifying

5 July, 11.10pm – 1.10am: Race

The two consecutive races will be held in Austria’s Red Bull Ring with the new schedule will see eight races play out over 10 weeks

How to watch the Formula One races live and online

In Australia, Foxtel and Kayo own the rights to broadcast the races. That means your best bet at watching all the races will be on Kayo, Australia’s dedicated sports streaming app.

For $25 a month, you can get the basic package, which has access to a number motorsports options, including the F1 series and two simultaneous streams. If you want an extra one, the Premium package for $35 will get you three.

If you’ve never signed up before, you’ll get a free 14-day trial to figure out whether it’s for you.

Foxtel also has the rights to broadcast the races so if you’re signed up to a package with its sports channels, you’ll get to peep the races.

As always, there are sneaky ways to see them for free such as heading to your local sports bar for a cheeky peak. Channel 10 also broadcasts the Melbourne Grand Prix when it’s on but given it was missed this year, it’s not clear if there’s an alternative arrangement.

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Moto GP return too

The F1 isn’t the only motorsport making a comeback. The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returns on 27 June with a race at Eastern Creek’s Sydney SuperSprint. The Bathurst 1000 will air between 8 to 11 October with the year’s final race, the Sandown Super 400 in Victoria, scheduled for 12 to 13 December.

All the races can be viewed on both Kayo and Foxtel Sports.

If you’re wanting to watch them for free, there’s good and bad news. Channel 10 broadcasts some of the races but not all of them. Saturday’s race, for example, is only available on Kayo but the Bathurst 1000 will be available on free-to-air.

Finally, the Moto GP is expected to return on 17 July in Spain with races scheduled until 15 November. Kayo will also get you access to these races but it’s available on 10 play and 10 Bold too.

It’s been a real ride but things are looking up for Motorsports fans.

READ MORE How to Watch the AFL 2020 Season, Online and Free

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.