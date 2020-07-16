How to Make the Yolkiest Deviled Eggs

People don’t eat deviled eggs for the white, and anyone who claims otherwise is not to be trusted. The flavourless white portion of an egg is a delivery system for delicious, deviled, yolky filling and, when making deviled eggs, the goal is to maximise the amount of filling in each bite. To best accomplish this, get rid of a white (or two).

By removing a white (or two) from the equation, you increase the ratio of yolk to white. Your egg cups runneth over with filling, no one has to eat a skimpily filled deviled egg, and you will be the hero of the gathering, party, or company picnic (if those are ever legal again).

Haters will say I’m being wasteful, but I never said you should throw the egg white away — I simply said you should get rid of it. (Pick the ugliest egg white, obviously.) How you do that is up to you. You could eat it (with salt), save it for some tuna salad (extra protein), cure it in miso or soak it in soy sauce, or give it to your dog. Not my egg white; not my problem.

Once you’ve dealt with your extra white (or whites), simply make your deviled eggs however you normally would. (I’ve recently been mixing my filling in a large freezer bag, then snipping the end off to make a piping bag. It works quite well!) Once your eggs are filled with an embarrassment of golden filling, you can push the yolk quotient even further by grating some cured yolk on top. Some might argue this is too rich, too decadent, too yolky, but I would argue that you deserve a little luxury in your life, and egg yolks are — to me — quite luxurious.