How to Get Free Breakfast Sandwiches at Wendy’s Through July 5

In case you missed it, Wendy’s started serving breakfast back in March. (You may have been distracted by the beginning of the global pandemic). On the surface, this doesn’t seem like something that would succeed — after all, with so many people working from home, it probably means fewer drive-thru breakfasts. Well, it turns out that Wendy’s has defied the odds and by mid-May, breakfast accounted for 8 per cent of the chain’s total sales.

If you haven’t taste-tested their breakfast offerings yet, now’s your chance: Until July 5, Wendy’s is giving away free classic breakfast sandwiches through their app.

How to get the deal

Of course, there’s some fine print. In order to get a free sandwich, you have to make a purchase through the Wendy’s app. Per the app:

To redeem this offer: make sure that all the food related to this offer is in your bag, then tap “Add to Order” on this offer, then proceed to checkout.

This will get you a free classic breakfast sandwich — either bacon, egg & cheese, or sausage, egg & cheese. (Fortunately for your cardiovascular system, it is not valid on the Breakfast Baconator.)

What else is on the breakfast menu?

Not sure what to order so you can get your free breakfast sandwich? In addition to the classic sandwiches and the Breakfast Baconator, the (relatively) new breakfast menu includes the following items:

Honey butter biscuit

Sausage, egg and cheese burrito

Sausage biscuit

Seasoned potatoes

Oatmeal bars

Maple bacon chicken croissant

Honey butter chicken biscuit

Sausage gravy and biscuit

Cold brew iced coffee

Chocolate or vanilla Frosty®-ccino

Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit

Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit

Sausage, egg and Swiss croissant

Bacon, egg and Swiss croissant

Apple bites

Strawberries

Orange juice

The free classic breakfast sandwich offer is only good until July 5, so if you want to take advantage of it, now’s the time.