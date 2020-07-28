Level Up Your Life

How Often Should You Restart Your Phone?

Abu Zafar

Published 1 hour ago: July 29, 2020 at 8:38 am -
Don’t overthink it. In the age of modern smartphones, there are not many reasons to completely turn your phone off. In the video below, I explain the few instances where restarting your phone can be helpful and why you shouldn’t worry about doing it regularly.

Quick Fix is a video series where we tackle your most commonly asked tech questions in 90 seconds or less. If you have a question you want us to answer, leave a comment below.

The above video was originally published in 2019 and republished on 7/28/20. 

