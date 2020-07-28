How Often Should You Restart Your Phone?

Don’t overthink it. In the age of modern smartphones, there are not many reasons to completely turn your phone off. In the video below, I explain the few instances where restarting your phone can be helpful and why you shouldn’t worry about doing it regularly.

Quick Fix is a video series where we tackle your most commonly asked tech questions in 90 seconds or less. If you have a question you want us to answer, leave a comment below.

The above video was originally published in 2019 and republished on 7/28/20.