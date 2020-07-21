Grab Some Cheap Dyson Vacuums (and a Snag) at Bunnings

Few can say they enjoy vacuuming. But cord-free vacuums make the task far easier, and Dyson offers some of the best machines in the market. Given Bunnings is selling two models for dirt cheap, now’s the time to grab yourself a Dyson (and a snag while you’re at it).

Bunnings announced it’s now selling two Dyson vacuums while stocks last. Both models come in at $399: the V7 Cord-free Origin stick vacuum, as well as the Big Ball Extra barrel vacuum.

The V7 Cord-free has a RRP of $599 so the Bunnings deal swipes a full $200 off that. It comes with 30 minutes of battery power on a single charge so it’s perfect if you’ve got some ground to cover. It also comes with a smaller handheld attachment so you can take it out and clean up the car too.

If you’re looking for something that can run a little longer, the Big Ball Extra vacuum is your friend. It’s also usually priced around the $599 mark so you’re saving a good amount. Unlike the V7 Origin, it comes with a cord, but it makes up for it in extra suction power.

Unfortunately, while the Big Ball Extra vacuum is available nationally and online right now, the V7 Cord-free is only be available in selected stores for now. It’s expected more stores will receive stock and it too will be put up online by next week, so there’s still hope.

Either way, it’s a good excuse to go grab some socially-distanced sausage sandwiches and a new vacuum cleaner this weekend. Just remember that stocks are limited, so these vacuums might get sucked up quick.