These Extra-Long Charging Cables are the Answer to Your WFH Prayers

Technology has officially advanced far enough that there’s no excuse for any of us to be sitting directly next to a power point with a short charging cable if we want to use our phones while they charge.

If you haven’t yet invested in a charging cable that you can practically use halfway across the room, there’s a chance you’re still sticking it out with the standard-issued chargers that come with the box of your new piece of tech.

Once you’ve experienced life with a long charger, you’ll never go back. Life is too short to be craning your neck over the bed as you send that last text before drifting off to sleep.

Here are the best long charging cables that’ll withstand the test of time and make your daily tasks that much easier.

Lightning chargers

Native Union Night Cable (10ft) – $72.04 from Amazon

The monster cable offers high-speed charges up to 2.4amps with reinforced O-Flex strain relief, making it 6x stronger than a standard lightning charger.

Alternative lengths:

6.5ft – $67.22 from Amazon

4ft – $41.04 from Amazon

Anker Powerline+ Cable (10ft) – $36.03 from Amazon

According to Anker, this 6ft lightning cable lasts 20x longer than a standard-issue cable.

The cable can withstand 30,000 bends, comes with a lifetime warranty and is Apple certified.

The trifecta.

Alternative lengths:

6ft – $37.43 from Amazon

3ft – $32 [2-pack] from Amazon

AmazonBasics Lightning Cable (6ft) – $12.90 from Amazon

For around $13, the cheapest option of the bunch is also Apple certified and is equipped with additional protection to reduce fraying.

Alternative lengths:

3ft – $11.88 from Amazon

USB-C chargers

Anker Powerline+ Double-Braided Nylon Cable (10ft) – $27.35 from Amazon

The USB-C version offers all of the same specs as the lightning cable, although interestingly, it’s roughly 10 dollars cheaper than its Apple-compatible counterpart.

Alternative lengths:

6ft (2-pack) – $25.80 from Amazon

3ft – $19.99 from Amazon

Belkin Hi-Speed Cable (6ft) – $19.95 from Amazon

Charging with a power output of up to 3 amps, the Belkin is also equipped with a welded metal shield and a USB-IF certification.

Snowkids Cable (2-pack, 6.6ft) – $19.84 from Amazon

The double-braided nylon cord ensures heavy use will rarely be a problem, plus there’s two in a pack, so if you’re particularly careless with one, there’s a spare.

Alternative lengths:

3ft – $12.99 from Amazon

Micro-USB chargers

Anker Powerline Cable (10ft) – $21.21 from Amazon

While Micro-USB cords seem to be on their way out, it seemed unfair to exclude them completely for those who have slightly older Android phones.

As with the USB-C and lightning cable versions, Anker offers a supremely sturdy 6-foot cable with a lifetime warranty.

Alternative lengths:

6ft – $17.42 from Amazon

3ft – $9.99 from Amazon

RAMPOW Black Fishnet Cable (6.5ft) – $13.99 from Amazon

It also supports QuickCharge 2.0 and can charge up to 2.4 amps, which at under $14, is perfectly formidable.

Alternative length:

3ft – $11.99 from Amazon

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.