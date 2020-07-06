Everything New to Netflix Australia This Week (6 July to 12 July)

The streaming gods at Netflix Australia are giving us a chance to catch up on all the latest TV shows, movies and docos because it’s slim pickings this week.



In good news though, a much anticipated anime, based on a 1973 classic novel about a terrible disaster that hits Japan following a series of earthquakes, is out on 9 July. Meanwhile, The Protector fans will be happy to know season four is also dropping on the streaming platform later this week.

Here’s the full list of what you can look forward to on Netflix from 6-12 July.

Note: Descriptions have been provided by Netflix.

Netflix Original Series

Was It Love? (8 July)

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

The Protector: Season 4 (9 July)

Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

O Crush Perfeito (10 July)

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Twelve (10 July)

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

Netflix Films

The Old Guard (10 July)

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Netflix Original Documentaries

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (8 July)

Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

The Claudia Kishi Club (10 July)

Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting “Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

Netflix Kids & Family

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (10 July)

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (10 July)

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Netflix Original Anime

Japan Sinks: 2020 (9 July)

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.