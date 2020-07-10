Planhacker: Contact-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

If you’re thinking about switching NBN providers, you’ll want to opt for a contract-free plan. Committing to two or three years just doesn’t make sense when so many providers offer no-contract options.

Contract-free plans are a great choice when it comes to the NBN, as you can leave whenever, for whatever reason. Maybe you’re unhappy with performance, you’ve found a better deal, or genuinely anything else. It doesn’t matter. It’s nice to have the flexibility and no fear of early exit fees.

Modem purchases are optional on many ISPs, but some force you to buy a model they range. To make it a bit easier, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get stung by any other upfront fees.

Here are some of our favourite no-contract NBN plans with no setup fees:

Unlimited NBN 50 plans with no-contract

For the most part, NBN 50 plans can be had for less than $70 per month. There are of course more premium options that cost extra, but they’re not your only choice.

Some of these prices can be chalked up to promotional pricing. Tangerine, for example, will give you a $10 discount for your first six months. This gets you an unlimited NBN 50 plan for $59.90 per month, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Since the plan is contract-free, you can leave as soon as the discount runs out. Better yet, Tangerine has a 14-day risk free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees.

If you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts, SpinTel is offering an unlimited data NBN 50 plan for $64.95 per month. Alternatively, MyRepublic and MATE have a similar plan for $69 per month. These options are cheaper than Tangerine’s once the six-month promotion expires, although in the case of MyRepublic and MATE, only marginally.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 50 evening speeds available right now, you’ll want to consider iiNet. iiNet reports typical evening speeds of 46.7Mbps on its NBN 50 plans, and charges $74.99 per month for unlimited data.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans with no-contract

You’ll normally spend around $90 per month if you’re after an NBN 100 plan, but there are a few cheaper options.

Tangerine is once again your cheapest option, thanks to a timed discount. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan for your first six month, and $89.90 per month thereafter.

MATE is your best bet if you’d prefer to avoid promotional discounts, charging $79 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan. If you want to save more, you can bundle your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan for a $10 per month discount. MATE’s mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 100 speeds available at the moment, Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps and charges $89.95 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

