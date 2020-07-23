Can You Clean Your Entire Oven With a Lemon?

Remember the beginning of quarantine when we were all baking bread and doing big cooking projects for dinner every night?

This is a great opportunity to clean your trusty baking machine. We were intrigued by this account out of Australia that claims you can clean your entire oven — walls, door, shelves — using just a lemon. (Or, as the post calls it, a “LEMON”.)

For this Hack or Wack, we are pleased to introduce our new co-host, Tahsin, who actually just moved into a house with a brand new oven that doesn’t even need cleaning. So she talked me through the method in the article (which calls specifically for a pink rag) while I got down and dirty with my gas range. (Writer’s note: It is very hard to find synonyms for the word “oven”.)

So does it work? Or is this an anomaly only found in the southern hemisphere? Check out the video above to find out.