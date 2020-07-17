Buy a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Get a Dozen Free Today

To celebrate it’s 83rd birthday, Krispy Kreme has a delicious deal going on. For today (Friday, July 17) only, if you buy one dozen of any type of doughnuts, you’ll get a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for free. Not only that, but the doughnuts include the boxes that some people have been turning into face shields. (Note: we can’t speak to the efficacy of this type of PPE.) So really, it’s two dozen doughnuts and some potential PPE? What a time to be alive.

The fine print

As it turns out, people are pretty excited about this deal, so Krispy Kreme has issued the following guidelines:

Our drive thrus will be open for you to celebrate our birthday with us. You can also order online at krispykreme.com or our app for delivery and pick-up.

Offer valid on 7/17/20 only at participating US and Canada Krispy Kreme shops.

Not valid with any other offer.

One full-priced dozen purchase is required to get one free Original Glazed Dozen

And if you plan on ordering your doughnuts online (you can do that here), here’s what to know:

To REDEEM offer online add 2 dozen to your cart with at least 1 Original Glazed Dozen and use code KKBIRTHDAY at check-out.

Delivery is available within 16 km of most US shops and while supplies last.

Delivery orders are only available through our website or app, not UrberEats or GrubHub.

Delivery with this offer is only available in US shops.

Specific to online orders placed for pick-up and delivery, there is a limit of 1 free dozen per order.

Offer not valid on advanced orders placed prior to Friday.

Before you place your order, you may want to double check to make sure that your local Krispy Kreme is participating in the offer. You can do that by entering your zip code on this page.