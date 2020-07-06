Brush Your Homemade Pita Chips With Honey

Getting food to go, even from your favourite restaurant, is not the same experience as eating at that restaurant. For instance, my favourite Lebanese restaurant (Nicholas) always sends out a giant pita for the table, which is served on its very own pedestal. Not only do I not have a pita pedestal (sad), I don’t have the room in my stomach to eat the whole thing while it’s fresh (pathetic). This is sad, because that pita is best when it’s fresh, but it’s only kind of sad, because leftover pita means pita chips, and I have gotten really good at making pita chips.

There are two key actions one must take to make stellar pita chips. First, you have to separate the layers, exposing the textured innards of the pita. This give your a thinner, crispier chip with a rough surface that really grabs on to dips and spreads. Next, you have to brush the textured side with some sort of oil or butter (I use salted butter), then brush them once more with a very thin layer of honey — something I saw on Food52 years ago, then forgot about until this weekend, when I was confronted with a couple of leftover pita.

The honey is very important. Even if you are making a savoury pita chip, that little bit of sweetness gives the chip a flavorful edge, balancing out salty seasonings and complementing acid and/or umami in your dip, without distracting or clashing with any of it. Honeyed pita chips have never met a dip or seasoning they didn’t like — garlic salt, herbs, freshly ground pepper — all do wonderfully on a honeyed pita chip.

To make them, simply peel the layers of your pita bread apart, then cut them into triangles. Brush each the textured side of each triangle with melted butter, then brush each one with the thinnest layer of honey you can manage. Season with flakey salt, garlic salt, fresh pepper, or any other herbs or seasonings you desire, then bake at 375℉ until they are a deep golden brown on the edges. Remove from the oven and let them cool to harden, then serve with your favourite dip or spread.