Binge Is Giving New Melbourne Customers a Free Month of Streaming

Streaming is how Aussies got through the initial lockdown. Unfortunately for Melbourne, a number of coronavirus outbreaks has meant 10 postcodes are back to seeing strict restrictions come into place. To lift the spirits of the city’s people, Australia’s latest streaming service, Binge, is offering a free month of access to its platform.

Melbourne’s been the focus of local news after the number of cases in Victoria soared. This led the state’s premier, Daniel Andrews, to once again tighten restrictions for more than 30 suburbs, sending them into full lock down. The ‘stay at home’ orders came into effect on 1 July and will last until at least 29 July.

Melburnians, however, can take solace in all the new content that’s coming to screens this July. It’s what got us through the first lockdown.

The promotion from Binge, offering a month of free access to new customers, starts today, Friday, 3 July, and will run until 11.59pm Monday, 6 July. You can redeem the offer for the platform’s basic package here.

“It’s a tough time for a lot of people in Melbourne with new restrictions and lock downs,” Bimge CEO Julian Ogrin said in a media release. “We wanted to help where we could by making the time at home a little more entertaining.

“We know that streaming has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic with people spending more time at home. As a brand new service, Binge is perfectly placed for those looking for fresh content with over 10,000 hours of the best drama, reality, lifestyle and movies from the world’s best creators.

You can stream a number of global hits on its platform including Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl, to blockbuster movies such as McMillion$ and White House Farm.

What’s coming to Binge in July 2020?

In case you’re still unsure of the type of content Binge offers, here’s a look at what’s streaming on the platform this July.

1 July

The Big Bang Theory: Season 1-11

Forensic Files: Season 10

Million Dollar Listing LA: Season 12, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

2 July

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

3 July

Real Housewives of NYC: Seasoon 12, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Perry Mason: Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Stepbrother

6 July

Flack: Season 2

7 July

Noughts + Crosses (new series)

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking

8 July

Quiz (three-part miniseries)

9 July

Expecting Amy (new series)

11 July

Bridget Jones

14 July

Simply Nigella

Teen Mom Australia

16 July

The Scheme (new documentary)

20 July

Young Sheldon: Season 1

Serengeti: Season 1

The Trial of Christine Keeler

22 July

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

Paw Patrol: Season 3

24 July

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 6

27 July

The Singapore Grip (new series)

Snowfall: Season 3

31 July