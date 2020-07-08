10 Popular Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies to Catch up On

Amazon Prime Video has revealed its list of top 10 TV shows and movies for June and if you’ve been scratching your head for a good title to watch, these popular streaming gems may just sort you out.

The list has a good mix of something old and something new and dives across a few different genres to keep you entertained.

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, 10 of Australia’s finest comedians battle it out to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. Comedians who laugh will be eliminated one-by-one, until a single comedian remains. With $100,000 on the line, who will Rebel crown the Last One Laughing?

A picture-perfect family and the mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Through comic mayhem from the White House to the heartland, four slayers face off against new kinds of evolved zombies and new human survivors.

From the Emmy-winning Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Rec) comes a hilarious new sci-fi comedy. In the future people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife. When party boy Nathan gets uploaded to a virtual resort he meets the down-to-earth Nora who starts as his customer service “angel”, but becomes so much more as she helps him find friendship, love and purpose.

Thinking they’re about to crash, Emma spills her secrets to a stranger on a plane. At least, she thought he was a stranger…Until she later meets Jack, her company’s young CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with The Grand Tour. A show about adventure, excitement and friendship… as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. Sometimes it’s even a show about cars. Follow them on their global adventure. Episodes contain product placement.

Almost four decades after they drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President.

Set in present day Lucknow (India), Gulabo Sitabo is a social satire about two impossibly peculiar human beings – Mirza Chunnan Nawab, who stays in a dilapidated mansion and one of the tenants, Baankey Rastogi. The mansion may have seen many dramas unfold over a century of its existence, but still has a final act left as the drama of battle of ownership unfolds, with a priceless lesson to teach.

Emilia Clarke stars as Kate, who works as an elf at a year-round-holiday shop. Kate faces an endless streak of bad luck and poor decision-making until she meets Tom, a kind-hearted man with a mysterious past who challenges her cynical world view. It seems like nothing can keep this mismatched couple together, but sometimes you gotta listen to your heart… and you gotta have faith.

