5 Top Home Tech Deals Today on Amazon Australia

Clean, cook, enjoy a cup of tea or score a free Alexa-powered speaker with select Samsung devices in our roundup of the day’s best home tech Amazon deals.

In terms of home tech gadgets, a slow cooker is an ideal first device. Slow cooking is a great way to really get every last bit of flavour out of a meal. They’re also a great way to plan your meals out if you’re flat out working, because you can throw ingredients into a pot at the start of the day and chow down at the end of it with minimal fuss.

This Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker isn’t the fanciest model, but at $38, you’re saving $11.95 off the RRP with this home tech deal, which is money you can put directly into tasty ingredients instead.

READ MORE 11 Things You Should Never Make In A Slow Cooker

Air Fryers aren’t just for chips – although they can be great for chips – with a huge variety of meals and sides you can prepare with just a little hot air. This Philips model sits at the top of the price range for air fryers, but it’s dishwasher friendly, comes with preset modes for popular dishes and comes with a double layer accessory so you can cook two different foods at one. It’s also down a healthy $29.62 off its regular asking price.

READ MORE Use An Air Fryer For Optimal Snacking

Vacuuming is boring, which is why it’s a household chore I frequently farm out to my kids. I wouldn’t need kids if I had a robot vacuum cleaner though, and Amazon’s got the Ecovacs Deebot N79T on sale right now. To put the obvious joke into play, saving $50 off its asking price sure won’t suck.

If you’re keen on a kettle with a definite sense of style, you might like the Delonghi Destinta Flair and its distinctive red tones. You’ll probably like the fact that it’s a hefty $60 off even more.

Free is always nice, and if you were planning on buying any of the Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A11 phones, getting an Echo Dot thrown in is a nice plus. If you’re pondering something a little higher end, buying either a Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will score you a free Echo Plus instead.

It’s slightly odd in that Samsung has its own voice assistant, Bixby, but until the long-rumoured Galaxy Home speaker actually breaks cover and becomes a real thing adding Alexa isn’t a bad idea.

You can see the full details of the promotional offer on Amazon Australia here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.