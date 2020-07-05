5 Home Speakers To Improve Your Music Playback

There are many ways to make more of your music, and if your home speakers haven’t had an upgrade since the White Album, it may be time to invest. With superior audio and smart functionality, this selection of home speaker choices is sure to impress everyone from the casual Spotify listener to the vinyl purist.



It’s never been easier to access music on demand with the wide variety of music streaming services quite literally on tap. Of course, there’s also the argument that you should buy your music instead of subscribing to it.

Either way, music deserves to be heard properly, not through the cheapest set of speakers your local variety store had on sale back in 2003.

That’s where an upgrade to your home’s music speaker setup comes into play, whether you want something with lots of volume for your next party, or a more discrete system if your tastes run to a more subtle sound.

Sonos One SL $242.10

Sonos has a reputation for quality audio, and the Sonos One SL won’t break the bank while giving you plenty of audio oomph for your money. It’s not only about the music, though, because it’s one of only a handful of smart speakers that can be configured to work with either Google’s Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, so your next binge listen is only a spoken command away.

ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 Bookshelf Speakers $559.53

ELAC’s Debut 2.0 B6.2 Bookshelf Speakers are highly regarded by online reviewers for their build quality, clean stereo sound at an affordable price point given their premium quality. If you’re in the market for bookshelf style speaker to improve your home music playback, these are the pair to buy.

KEF Q750 Floorstanding Speaker $1397.50

If you’re after a setup based around floorstanding home speakers, consider the KEF Q750, a well built and highly regarded speaker array that uses a low-distortion inductor and damped tweeter loading tube to deliver audiophile-quality sound.

Sonos Arc $1395.00

Soundbars are more traditionally associated with TV and movie viewing, but Sonos’ premium Arc soundbar is also a prime choice to be the centre of your music playback, with 11 inbuilt amplifiers, voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant and your pick of more music sources than you could listen to in a lifetime. You can even take it modular by adding a Sonos Sub or rear speakers for truly immersive sound.

Amazon Echo Dot $79.00

What if you’ve got some classic, great sounding home speakers but no way to get your music to them? That’s where the Amazon Echo Dot comes into its own, providing a simple way to add Amazon’s Echo assistant to just about any other speaker. It’s also a speaker in its own right, but not one that’s going to do your music listening aspirations any favours. But for this price, making any other speaker smart is well worth it regardless.

