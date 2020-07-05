5 Deals On Kitchen Essentials At Amazon Australia Today

Refresh your kitchen essentials — or just buy your kitchen something nice — and save with this selection of Amazon deals.

If your old frypan is looking a bit on the crummy side, it might be time for a refresh of one of the true kitchen basics. This Scanpan fry pan is on serious discount right now, with Amazon’s current deal dropping it down from $110 to just $44.

Learning to cook with a Wok is one of life’s great kitchen delights. You could get started on that journey at a low cost with this Scanpan Wok, which is on sale at 60% off its RRP at Amazon for just $78.

There’s something delightfully old-fashioned about a butter dish that reminds me of the days of my youth and my grandmother who no doubt would have owned something very similar to this Kilner Glass Butter Dish.

You shouldn’t really heavily refrigerate your butter, but it’s fabulous (within moderation) as a sandwich spread. If all this talk of butter has you salivating, Amazon’s slicing $10.95 off the Kilner Glass Butter Dish, selling it for just $19 outright.

Butter is not included.

Breville’s Coffee maker can brew up to 12 cups of coffee, which is actually too much for me to drink all at once, as tempting as that might be. Yes, there really is a thing as too much coffee.

Still, it could be a good match for a busy household of coffee drinkers, or as an office replacement. Right now, Amazon’s sliced $20.95 off its asking price, bringing the happy-make-work-easier-juice home for just $59.

Japan has a reputation for producing some of the world’s very best kitchen knives – for a price. That price is usually high, and while $97.50 isn’t exactly inexpensive, when you realise that Amazon lists the RRP of this knife at $179, you can see that you’re getting quite a good discount for a very sharp and capable kitchen knife.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.