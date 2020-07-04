4 Back Cushions for Your Home Office

One of the simplest ways you can support your back and avoid the strains and stresses of working from home is with a supportive back cushion.

Sitting down all day isn’t the healthiest occupational practice, but for many of us it’s a reality. You may be tethered to your desk whether you’re in an office or working from home, and while there’s plenty you can do to improve your overall work situation, like using a proper monitor mount or better office chair, one of the simplest adjustments you can make is investing in a good back cushion.

Back cushion options

Ausale Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $12

One of the most frequent posture problems desk workers face is not sitting up straight enough when they work. The Ausale Memory Lumbar Support cushion forces you to sit forwards, and it can also double as a seat cushion if you need a little height boosting and comfort support.

ObboMed- HR-7510 Inflatable Portable Bed Wedge Pillow $49.95

While the ObboMed HR-7510 is largely sold as a bed pillow, its inflatable nature means you could use it to improve your home or office chair’s support pretty easily, and the fact that it’s inflatable means that it’s also a possibility if you do find yourself travelling and working from hotel rooms with poor chairs frequently.

Everlasting Comfort 100% Pure Memory Foam Back Cushion $39.95

Using a regular pillow might force your back forwards into a better posture, but it’s also prone to slipping. The Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam pillow’s selling point beyond lumbar support is the use of dual straps to keep it in place. That should ensure that it provides optimal support while you’re seated.

Viktor Jurgen Neck and Back Massager Pillow $64.95

If you need more than just support, the Viktor Jurgen Neck and Back Massager Pillow may suit; it’s designed to attach to the back of your chair and provide a powered back or neck massage, as well as optional heating elements to reduce those aches and pains that come with too many hours of staring at dull spreadsheets.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.

