10 Amazing Netflix Shows You Might Have Missed

Jackson Ryan

Published 3 hours ago: July 21, 2020 at 4:30 pm -
Alienist netflix show
Image: Netflix

We have access to so many unique services with so much great content that it’s difficult to filter through it all. How many times do you go to start a new TV show but don’t know whether it’s worth the time? Every night? Same. When you do settle on one and it’s three seasons long, it throws you – do you really want to spend all that time on a show that might not even be good?

Lucky for you, we’ve plucked 10 of Netflix’s best shows and some are only a few seasons in at most so it won’t require months of catch up.

End Of The F***ing World

Synopsis: James is 17 and is pretty sure he is a psychopath. Alyssa, also 17, is the cool and moody new girl at school. The pair make a connection and she persuades him to embark on a road trip in search of her real father.

Why You Should Watch It: A highly unusual coming-of-age story that is hilarious, concerning and awkward. Based on the novel of the same name, when it dropped a few months ago, I binged it in an evening. Moving, but in a really weird way.

Nailed It!

Image: Netflix

Synopsis: Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Why You Should Watch It: One of the most endearing TV shows you’ll find on the service. It features a diverse cast both in hosting and in competing and is just genuinely a riot. Watching people bake poorly is the best kind of culinary schadenfreude. Doesn’t take itself too seriously and isn’t cruel – just great, easy viewing.

Wild Wild Country

Image: Netflix

Synopsis: When the world’s most controversial guru builds a utopian city deep in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal. A true story.

Why You Should Watch It: Love a true story and this one is exceptionally told. A visceral insight into the way a cult can operate and how it can establish itself. Really an incredible story.

The Sinner

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: A young mother tries to find out what’s causing her to have violent tendencies.

Why You Should Watch It: I am still not a thousand percent sure that I *like* this, but The Sinner certainly made me feel something. I constantly wanted to watch the next episode and there’s this weird feeling of dread that hangs over the first half of the short series that made me feel uneasy. Strong performances by the leads, especially Biel.

The Alienist

Image: IMDB/Netflix

Synopsis: Newspaper illustrator John Moore meets with criminal psychologist (alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler to investigate a serial killer in New York during the late 19th century.

Why You Should Watch It: Based on Caleb Carr’s crime novel of the same name, the Alienist is a great piece of period TV on a Netflix budget. It’s elevated by killer performances by the main cast. Owens, Fanning and Daniel Brühl make this one worth investing time in.

Altered Carbon

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: Set in a future where consciousness is digitized and stored, a prisoner returns to live in a new body and must solve a mind-bending murder to win his freedom.

Why You Should Watch It: It’s sci-fi, murder mystery and some sort of cyberpunk all melted together with good lead performances. If you’re a fan of films like The Matrix or had even a passing interest in Ghost In The Shell, you’ll find something you like here.

Mindhunter

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.

Why You Should Watch It: This is good, cerebral TV that moves at a deliberately cautious pace. A standout from the last year that has been renewed for a second season, so get involved now.

Dark

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: A family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town, where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families.

Why You Should Watch It: It’s like the anti-Stranger Things but not in the sense that it’s bad, in the sense that it’s really good.

Star Trek: Discovery

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Why You Should Watch It: Well, there isn’t a new Star Wars series on Netflix yet. Also, Star Trek fans seemed to like it.

Godless

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: Frank Griffin, an outlaw terrorizing the 1880s American West, hunts down Roy Goode, his partner turned enemy. Roy hides out at a ranch as Frank’s chase leads him to La Belle, New Mexico – a town mysteriously made up almost entirely of women.

Why You Should Watch It: Godless takes what you know about Westerns and uses that to its advantages, layering over the top of them an entirely fresh coat of paint. Sometimes it does stick too closely to those tropes and early on it suffers from some pacing issues but it doesn’t feel slow and great performances keep it moving forward at a decent clip.

Jackson Ryan

Comments

  • Dark – fantastic series, a real sleeper on Netflix but for gods sake have the original German audio with English subs as the English dub is terrible.
    Black Lightning – really? This is some of the worst written scifi/super hero stuff out there. The acting is mediocre at best.

  • All of these are amazing. End Of The F***ing World and Everything Sucks were so good. You need to give Everything Sucks a few eps to get going but its really good once it does. I’m pretty sad it has been cancelled. Nailed it is hilarious. I’ve seen a lot of people say the host is annoying but I really liked her, and the things they had the contestants make were so far out of their abilities it was funny to see them try. Altered Carbon and Dark were great too. But I agree with the person that said you need to watch the subtitled version. The dubbing is truly terrible.

  • Add on Occupied
    It’s in Norwegian, and I’ve only watched through to Ep4, but the premise/story (Russia invades Norway to secure ongoing Oil Supplies) is excellent and the overall quality is high.

  • Have to add “Wynonna Earp” to your list. Especially if you like supernatural Westerns.
    Only 1 season so far but very strong (although I have been picking holes in it as it goes along)
    Synopsis, the heir of Wyatt Earp, the legendary lawman, is the only person able to wield Peacemaker to retire revenants, the spirits of the criminals killed by Earp. They are all restricted to a small area by a supernatural curse.

  • + Suburra, Italian crime-drama with Mafia, Romany and other gangs fighting to acquire Vatican land. Three young guys from each of the factions come together to stake their own claim. Absolutely rivetting, fast paced plotline of double, triple, quadruple crosses where no scene fails to advance the story or motivations of the principle characters.

    Again, watch in Italian with English subtitles. Season 2 is on the way.

  • I have only watched 3 episodes of Money Heist but it’s pulled me in. It’s also the first show I’m watching with dubs and they are…..OK. Some of it sounds like video game cutscenes though, haha. Wife is not a huge fan of reading subs so we just left it.

  • The Sinner was terrible. It took an intriguing opening, and then desperately tried to justify it… and failed.

    Altered Carbon started out well, but lost it about 4 episodes in and then just limped home.

  • We’ve removed Black Lightning and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale,

    and thank god, because that new Joel McHale show is straight up trash. Someone is clearly missing working on The Soup

  • Babylon Berlin is the best thing I’ve seen on Netflix. But watch it in German with subtitles. The overdub is terrible. It’s fantastic and gripping. Can’t wait for a Season 2.

  • Love all the ones on the list I’ve seen, look forward to checking the others. Altered Carbon is I believe very underated & Jessica Jones gets my vote for action heroes. But by far The Santa Clarita Diet is my favorite for consistently getting better with each episode and also repeat watching, it’s just so much fun!!!!????

