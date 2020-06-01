Work Out Every Muscle With This Bodyweight Exercise Chart

You've Heard of FOMO, Now Get Ready for FOGO and JOMO

Image: Getty Images

Putting together a bodyweight workout routine is easy: just do some pushups, and some squats, and some...uh...other stuff. To get a balanced workout, you have to know which exercises target which muscles. Which is why we love this bodyweight exercise chart from Darebee.

The chart groups bodyweight exercises by the muscles they work. Want to find a way to work your biceps? Try doorframe rows or a quick punching exercise called backfists. Sick of squats? Work your quads with lunges or side kicks instead.

You can even put together a whole routine by picking one or two exercises from each group: abs, quads, glutes, biceps, triceps, back, and chest. Some of the exercises require gear, like a pull-up bar, so they’re not strictly “no equipment” workouts. But most can be done anywhere, leaving you no excuse for not getting in your workout.

Open the graph in a new tab to enlarge:

Image: Darebee

[Via Darebee]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

