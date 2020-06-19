What’s New on Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney and Amazon This Weekend

We’re now comfortably settling into winter or as some of us like to call it — peak streaming season. While getting out of the house is nice, sinking into the couch with a few new shows or movies is an equally noble pursuit.

This weekend we’ve got a few interesting releases coming out across Australia’s major streaming services. Netflix has the lion’s share of new content this weekend with the new season of The Sinner dropping on Friday. The second season of The Politician — a comedy about a high school student with presidential aspirations — is also getting released.

On Stan, there are new episodes of The Bold Type, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Steven Universe Future coming up.

Elsewhere, it’s slim pickings with just one title releasing on Foxtel Now and two for Amazon Prime Video. Disney+ offers a few extra animations but overall, there’s nothing to get too excited about.

What to stream on Netflix

The Sinner: Jamie (19 June)



Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.

The Politician: Season 2 (19 June)

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win

Netflix’s full weekend list:

19 June

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

One-Way to Tomorrow

Rhyme Time Town

The Politician: Season 2

The Sinner: Jamie

Wasp Network

21 June

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 6)

New to stream on Stan

Stan’s full weekend list:

19 June

I Got Life! (Aurore)

Shimmer & Shine: Season 3, Part 2 & Season 4, Part 1

Rugrats: Season 7

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 12

20 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 35

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 3

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8

21 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episode 36 – Final

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 6

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10

Foxtel

Foxtel’s got slim pickings this weekend with just the one title being released. Barkskins is a period drama focusing on English and French colonists, responsible for deforesting much of the United States during their first arrival.

19 June

Barkskins

Disney+

Disney+’s full weekend list:

19 June

Egypt’s Treasure Guardians

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Prep & Landing (2009)

T.O.T.S. (S1, Episodes 11-25)

Toy Story of Terror!

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Amazon Prime Video

LOL: Last One Laughing, 19 June

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, witness 10 of Australia’s professional comedians go head to head to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh in this first-of-its-kind comedy social experiment.

Amazon Prime Video’s full weekend list:

19 June

7500

LOL: Last One Laughing