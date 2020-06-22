What’s New on Netflix the Week of June 22, 2020

Level Up Your Life

Emily Price

Published 2 hours ago: June 22, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
Image: Netflix
We’re just one week away from July’s new content hitting Netflix which means this week’s new offerings are pretty slim.

Today, the 2013 horror film “Dark Skies” starring Keri Russel arrives on the streaming service, and tomorrow comedian Eric Andres’s comedy special “Legalise Everything” drops on the platform.

And if you’ve been waiting to watch “Avengers: Infinity War” this week is your last chance. “Infinity War” leaves Netflix on Wednesday.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming and going this week:

Available June 22

  • Dark Skies

Available June 23

  • Eric Andre: Legalise Everything — Netflix Comedy Special

Available June 24

  • Athlete A — Netflix Documentary
  • Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original
  • Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film

Available June 26

  • Amar y vivir — Netflix Original
  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film
  • Home Game — Netflix Documentary
  • Straight Up

Leaving June 22

  • Tarzan

  • Tarzan II

Leaving June 24

  • Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27

  • Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

  • Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

  • Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

