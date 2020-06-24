What’s Coming to Netflix U.S. in July 2020

Level Up Your Life

A quick review of this month’s new, original Netflix offerings quickly reveals my personal biases.

Editor’s Note: Aussies looking to take advantage of Netflix U.S.’ content line-up will need the use of a VPN.

For example, I’m well aware of the geek-friendly properties, both new and returning: Season two of The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá; the premiere of Cursed, based on a YA novel featuring art by comics legend Frank Miller; The Old Guard, a Charlize Theron-starring superhero film also based on a comic.

I’m jazzed for the new series based on The Baby-Sitters Club (the books are tween classics, but the phenomenally popular new graphic novel adaptations are likely what sparked this reboot) because it will make my 8-year-old daughter happy. I’m excited for the return of Unsolved Mysteries, a spooky staple of my childhood (they kept the title font; let’s hope they kept the iconic theme song too).

On the other hand, it turns out there is a show called Shameless? And it has 10 seasons? Huh.

Otherwise, there are a bunch of great new original documentaries and favourite films (Aeroplane!, Schindler’s List, Stardust, The Karate Kid) coming to the streamer this month, as well as a bunch you don’t want to miss before they go (Her, Back to the Future, probably not Sex and the City 2). Meanwhile, Disney+ has clawed back a few franchise installments in The Incredibles 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Here’s a trailer for Netflix’s new original offerings this month, followed by a list of everything that’s coming to and going from the streaming service in July:

Available July 1

  • #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Thousand Words
  • A Touch of Green: Season 1
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Abby Hatcher: Season 1
  • Aeroplane!
  • Ali
  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
  • Cloud Atlas
  • David Foster: Off the Record
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Delta Farce
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Frida
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Killing Hasselhoff
  • Kingdom: Season 1-3
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Mean Streets
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Patriots Day
  • Poltergeist
  • Quest for Camelot
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Schindler’s List
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • Splice
  • Stand and Deliver
  • Stardust
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Sucker Punch
  • Swordfish
  • The Art of War
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The F**k-It List
  • The Firm
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Town
  • The Witches
  • This Christmas
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Trotro
  • Winchester

Available June 2

  • Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Original Comedy Special
  • Warrior Nun — Netflix Original Series

Available July 3

  • The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix Original Series
  • Cable Girls: Final Season, Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
  • Desperados — Netflix Film
  • JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original Series
  • Southern Survival — Netflix Original Series

Available July 5

  • ONLY

Available July 6

  • A Kid From Coney Island

Available July 7

  • Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax

Available July 8

  • The Long Dumb Road
  • Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary
  • Stateless — Netflix Original Series
  • Was It Love? — Netflix Original Series
  • Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available July 9

  • Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime
  • The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Available July 10

  • The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary
  • Down to Earth With Zac Efron — Netflix Original Series
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family
  • Hello Ninja: Season 3 — Netflix Family
  • O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — Netflix Original Series
  • The Old Guard — Netflix Film
  • The Twelve — Netflix Original Series

Available July 14

  • The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary
  • On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary
  • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special

Available July 15

  • Dark Desire — Netflix Original Series
  • Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film
  • Skin Decision: Before and After — Netflix Original Series
  • Sunny Bunnies: Seasons 1 & 2

Available July 16

  • Fatal Affair — Netflix Film
  • Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original Series
  • MILF — Netflix Film
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available July 17

  • Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original Series
  • Cursed — Netflix Original Series
  • Funan

Available July 18

  • Gigantosarus: Season 1
  • The Noteboo

Available July 19

  • The Last Dance

Available July 20

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family

Available July 21

  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale
  • Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

Available July 22

  • Fear City: New York Vs. the Mafia — Netflix Documentary
  • Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
  • Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
  • Signs — Netflix Original Series

Available July 23

  • The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family

Available July 24

  • ¡A cantar! (Sing On, Spain!) — Netflix Original Series
  • Animal Crackers — Netflix Film
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
  • In the Dark: Season 2
  • The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film
  • Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film

Available July 26

  • Banana Split
  • Shameless: Season 10

Available July 28

  • Jeopardy! Collection 6
  • Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary

Available July 29

  • The Hater — Netflix Film
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Available July 30

  • The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime

Available July 31

  • Get Even — Netflix Original Series
  • Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family
  • Seriously Single — Netflix Film
  • The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary
  • Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original Series
  • The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
  • Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original Series

Last call

Leaving July 4

  • Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5

  • The Fosters: Season 1-5
  • The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9

  • 47 Metres Down

Leaving July 11

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
  • The Adderall Diaries
  • Enemy Ginger & Rosa
  • Locke
  • The Spectacular Now
  • Under the Skin

Leaving July 12

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15

  • Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

Leaving July 21

  • Bolt
  • Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25

  • Dark Places
  • Ex Machina
  • Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26

  • Country Strong

Leaving July 28

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

Leaving July 29

  • The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • The Interview
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
