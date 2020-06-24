What’s Coming to Netflix U.S. in July 2020

A quick review of this month’s new, original Netflix offerings quickly reveals my personal biases.

Editor’s Note: Aussies looking to take advantage of Netflix U.S.’ content line-up will need the use of a VPN.

For example, I’m well aware of the geek-friendly properties, both new and returning: Season two of The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá; the premiere of Cursed, based on a YA novel featuring art by comics legend Frank Miller; The Old Guard, a Charlize Theron-starring superhero film also based on a comic.

I’m jazzed for the new series based on The Baby-Sitters Club (the books are tween classics, but the phenomenally popular new graphic novel adaptations are likely what sparked this reboot) because it will make my 8-year-old daughter happy. I’m excited for the return of Unsolved Mysteries, a spooky staple of my childhood (they kept the title font; let’s hope they kept the iconic theme song too).

On the other hand, it turns out there is a show called Shameless? And it has 10 seasons? Huh.

Otherwise, there are a bunch of great new original documentaries and favourite films (Aeroplane!, Schindler’s List, Stardust, The Karate Kid) coming to the streamer this month, as well as a bunch you don’t want to miss before they go (Her, Back to the Future, probably not Sex and the City 2). Meanwhile, Disney+ has clawed back a few franchise installments in The Incredibles 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Here’s a trailer for Netflix’s new original offerings this month, followed by a list of everything that’s coming to and going from the streaming service in July:

Available July 1

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Aeroplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Available June 2

Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Original Comedy Special

Warrior Nun — Netflix Original Series

Available July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix Original Series

Cable Girls: Final Season, Part 2 — Netflix Original Series

Desperados — Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original Series

Southern Survival — Netflix Original Series

Available July 5

ONLY

Available July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

Available July 7

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax

Available July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary

Stateless — Netflix Original Series

Was It Love? — Netflix Original Series

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Available July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth With Zac Efron — Netflix Original Series

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — Netflix Family

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — Netflix Original Series

The Old Guard — Netflix Film

The Twelve — Netflix Original Series

Available July 14

The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special

Available July 15

Dark Desire — Netflix Original Series

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film

Skin Decision: Before and After — Netflix Original Series

Sunny Bunnies: Seasons 1 & 2

Available July 16

Fatal Affair — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original Series

MILF — Netflix Film

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original Series

Cursed — Netflix Original Series

Funan

Available July 18

Gigantosarus: Season 1

The Noteboo

Available July 19

The Last Dance

Available July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family

Available July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

Available July 22

Fear City: New York Vs. the Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Signs — Netflix Original Series

Available July 23

The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family

Available July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On, Spain!) — Netflix Original Series

Animal Crackers — Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film

Available July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

Available July 28

Jeopardy! Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary

Available July 29

The Hater — Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Available July 30

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime

Available July 31

Get Even — Netflix Original Series

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family

Seriously Single — Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original Series

Last call

Leaving July 4

Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9

47 Metres Down

Leaving July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15

Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26

Country Strong

Leaving July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving July 29

The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31