What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2020

Almost every day between March 17, 2016 and March 12, 2020 — when Broadway turned off its lights amid the global pandemic — I started each morning by entering the #Ham4Ham lottery, hoping to win a pair of $US10 ($15) tickets to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s zeitgeist-transforming Broadway musical Hamilton performed on Broadway. I even had an app for that (two, actually).

I continued to do this, even after the original cast departed. Even after I jealously watched multiple friends win (one of them on the only day he was in New York City). Even after I finally gave in and bought tickets to see the production in Chicago. Even after my wife told me she wouldn’t go with me if I won (see above, re: global pandemic). I estimate I entered the Hamilton lottery around 1,000 times. I never won.

And now it doesn’t matter (or it matters less, anyway), because on July 3 — the start of the Fourth of July weekend — and every day thereafter, I (and you) can watch a pristine recording of the show, elaborately filmed in 2016 and featuring the entire original cast, on Disney+ just whenever.

The Mouse spent some $US75 ($109) million to acquire rights to the filmed version of the musical earlier this year, intending to premiere it in theatres in 2021. The pandemic changed those plans, and all of us (or at least, those of us who subscribe to the streaming service) are the beneficiaries.

If Broadway reopens — when it reopens — I’m still going to keep entering the lottery though; I am not throwing away my… Well, you know.

Oh, some other stuff is also coming to Disney+ this month, too. Check out the full list below. There are Muppets! But even the Muppets take a back seat to Hamilton.

