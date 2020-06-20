Watch a Livestream of the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge

Getting to watch the sunrise at Stonehenge on the summer solstice is one of those things a lot of people probably want to do, but few get to experience. This year, that’s definitely true — even if you live in England — because there will not be an in-person event. And while nothing can replace the IRL experience, this year more people will be able to watch both the summer solstice sunset and sunrise together, thanks to a livestream from the British history nonprofit, English Heritage. Here’s how to tune in.

How to watch the summer solstice sunset and sunrise

Both the summer solstice sunset and sunrise at Stonehenge will be livestreamed on English Heritage’s social channels. The tricky thing here (if you want to actually watch is live) is to be aware of the time difference. The sunset will take place on Saturday June 20th at 9:26 pm BST, which is 6:26 am AEST the following day. The main event comes the following day (sort of) on Monday June 22 at 1:52 pm.

So technically, in the United States, both the sunset and sunrise both happen today, Saturday, June 20. If you want to watch it live, you might want to RSVP to the Facebook event so you’ll get notifications when it’s starting. The good news is that thanks to the time difference, you won’t have to wake up super early to catch the sunrise. And, unlike if you went in person, you don’t have to brave crowds or get up even earlier to make it through the solstice traffic. In fact, you can watch it from bed if you wish.

Actually, that brings up another point: Because there won’t be people watching the sunrise or sunset at Stonehenge itself this year, the livestream will have amazing, unobstructed views. According to the English Heritage event page: “Our cameras will capture the best views of Stonehenge, allowing you to connect with this spiritual place from the comfort of your own home.”

In a statement, Stonehenge director Nichola Tasker said: “We hope that our [livestream] offers an alternative opportunity for people near and far to connect with this spiritual place at such a special time of year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

And if you don’t get to see the livestream, well, live, the videos will be available on the English Heritage Facebook page so you can catch up with them later.