Top 5 Podcasts to Plug Into This June

There's no need to go for a dull evening walk when you have an incredible selection of podcasts to listen to. Our friends at Acast have recommended five great ones we're seriously digging right now. From a new binge-worthy true crime manhunt for a conman to wise conversations answering some of our big and bold questions, there's something on this list to please everyone. Best news, they're available wherever you get your podcasts.

A Podcast of One's Own with Julia Gillard: Interview with Cate Blanchett

Tune in each week to A Podcast Of Ones Own and listen to Australia’s first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard interview other leaders across different industries: business, entertainment, media, sport and more. Her most recent interview was with Oscar-winning Australian actress, Cate Blanchett, where they discuss the gender wage gap between male and female actors, and how COVID-19 has spotlighted the bitter truth of inequality around the world. They even talk about Blanchett's most recent role as a conservative Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America.

Chasing Charlie

Chasing Charlie is the latest true-crime podcast on the block and you know we're all about true-crime here in Australia. In it, private investigator Julia Robson is on a seemingly routine case of a jilted lover, but instead uncovers the workings of conman, Charlie. A determined Robson takes on a seven-year mission to seek justice for victims across the globe. The episodes are based on crime, dominance, deception and layered with dark sexual undertones — all the makings of a gripping podcast.

Wiser Conversations: Together At Home

Ease your pandemic woes with Wiser Conversations hosted by amazing thinkers in search of meaning and wisdom through the current climate. In this podcast, Derek Handley explores questions like, How can I stay sane? What does it all mean? Why do I feel so anxious? How do I get a sense of control? Each episode aims to answer the big questions and features recorded conversations from around the globe because everyone is enduring a similar ordeal.

Worst Idea of All Time

Once a week, every week, for an entire year, New Zealand comedians Guy Montgomery and Tim Batt review the same movie — if this doesn't say commitment I don't know what does. Year one: Grown Ups 2. Year two: Sex and The City 2. Year three: We Are Your Friends. But in light of COVID-19, Montgomery and Batt have launched an 'Emergency Season' in which they watch Home Alone 3 every three days until the lockdown is over.

Curious Conversations with Tully & Sarah

Tully Humphrey and Sarah Pasini, the duo behind activewear label Tully Lou, get down and real with some exciting business owners, entrepreneurs (and others) to give listeners insights into life, love, social media, mental health, business and a ton of other topics.