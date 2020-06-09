This Interactive Map Tells You Which Countries Are Open For Travel

Photo: Shutterstock

As we head into the new season, it’s hard not to think about travelling. We’ve been cooped up inside for months and most of us are probably itching to explore something new. Of course, given that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic where travel—especially by plane—isn’t a great idea, planning a trip may be more fantasy than reality these days. Either way, you may be curious about which countries have opened up to tourists. If so, an interactive map put out by the International Airline Transportation Association is a great tool.

Regularly updated with the latest information, you can click on any country on the map and find out what you need to know about COVID-19-related travel restrictions, what’s required to visit, and whether you’re eligible to do so. (And the countries on the map aren’t labelled, so if geography class wasn’t your jam, you may need a little help from something like Google Maps to figure out where you should be clicking.)

Screenshot: International Airline Transportation Association

With Europe scheduled to reopen its borders to travellers from outside the European Union on June 15, and some countries in Asia, like Thailand, planning to do so on July 1, expect to see more changes to the rules coming soon. And as they point out at God Save the Points:

If a country were to introduce mandatory testing, a health declaration or a new visa before you’d be allowed on a flight, the IATA interactive map would be an early place to find that info and track it down. Airlines are great, but the burden of what you need to have ready before you travel isn’t on them, it’s on you.

While you’re at it, you should also check TravelBans.org, which provides continuously updated information on travel restrictions for each country. And again, we’re not saying you should start travelling again, but it’s nice to have the information handy.