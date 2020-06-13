This Android Wallpaper Can Brick Your Phone

There’s a gorgeous Android wallpaper making the rounds, and you should absolutely not set it as your phone’s background. It’s great to look at it, yeah, but it can also soft brick your phone when installed—especially if you’re running Android 10 on a Pixel or Samsung device. Here’s why.

Photographer Gaurav Agrawal shot the above image of the iconic St. Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana—an otherwise prime subject for a phone’s wallpaper. Agrawal tells 9to5Google that he exported the file from Adobe Lightroom in the ProPhoto RGB format.

That doesn’t seem terribly heinous, but it’s the source of the soft bricking issue. Android displays images in the sRGB colour space, but Agrawal’s photo uses RGB, which seems to have confused some devices and caused the crashes in question.

Clearly, Agrawal didn’t intend his photo to cause widespread soft bricking, but the good news is the issue isn’t permanent. Unlike a fully bricked device, a soft-bricked phone can be restored. Unfortunately, the only way to do so is by performing a factory reset, which deletes all of your apps and saved data.

Instead, sate your curiosity by viewing the original full-size photo on Agrawal’s Flickr page, or watching this video of the bug in action from 9to5Google instead:

Android’s colorspace incompatibility bug may not be an issue forever, though. The upcoming Android 11 converts background images to sRBG, which should prevent bugs like these from emerging in the future. Indeed, some devices with the Android 11 beta are able to safely use Argrawal’s photo as their wallpaper.

When I tried to upload the original image (left) to Weibo, I found that its color to change (right). At this time, the image became harmless, but when uploaded to twitter, the original image still does not change color, still harmful. So I suspect it may be related to color gamut pic.twitter.com/0A1PlUqlpv — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

Google announced its working on a similar solution for Android 10, but it might be a while before the patch is available. Regardless, all Android users would be well-advised to steer clear of the wallpaper for now, even if they’re running the Android 11 beta (just in case). That, or make absolutely sure you’re using a version of the image that’s employing a different colour space—even if you have to modify the original image yourself. Better safe than sorry.