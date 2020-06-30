These Melbourne Suburbs Are Being Locked Down as Stage 3 Restrictions Return

A number of coronavirus outbreaks in Melbourne has meant the return of restrictions for select suburbs in the city until the end of July.

The Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced that parts of Melbourne will return to stage three restrictions following a significant rise in coronavirus cases within the city. The restrictions, referred to as a ‘stay at home’ order, will come into effect from 11:59pm on Wednesday 1 July and last until at least 29 July.

The stay at home order means people within those suburbs will only be able to leave the house for four reasons — shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and study or work.

It also means people outside of those suburbs will only be able to visit them for the same four reasons too.

“My message to everyone in restricted postcodes is this: I know this will be terribly disruptive and difficult but if everyone sticks to the rules and we see transmission come down, then in four weeks the restrictions can lift,” Andrews said in the press conference.

“For everyone outside these zones: please, be smart, be safe and pay attention to the directions. If you don’t then your local area might be next into lockdown and no one wants that.”

To enforce the new restrictions, Andrews said police will be “actively enforcing” the suburb lockdowns throughout the four-week period. Anyone found out of their homes without a valid excuse could receive an on-the-spot fine of up to $1,652.

The changes come as the city experienced 75 new cases on 29 June and a further 65 cases on 30 June. Many of those cases are suspected to be acquired via community transmission — locally transmitted without a known source of infection.

The Melbourne suburbs facing lockdowns from midnight on 2 July/h2>

The new restrictions will be felt the strongest in suburbs identified as a concern for further outbreaks. Ten postcodes, spanning more than 30 suburbs, will be impacted from 11:59pm on Wednesday 1 July.

Those suburbs include:

3012: Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3021: Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans

3032: Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore

3038: Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lodge, Watergardens

3042: Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie

3046: Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park

3047: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana

3055: Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West

3060: Fawkner

3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickelham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo

The postcodes were chosen as a result of the Suburban Testing Blitz that saw 93,000 Victorians tested. It allegedly found the above postcodes had the highest rates of transmission in the state.

It found the postcodes 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060 had a rate of transmission more than 50 per cent the state’s average. The postcodes with a rate of more than 30 included 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042 while 3021 and 3046 were at more than 20 per cent.