Telstra's Latest Offers On NBN Plans Could Save You $120

Image: The Simpsons/Disney

Telstra's latest offering on cheaper NBN plans might be a good shout if you're lamenting your terrible internet speeds and would very much like an upgrade.

Telstra's current deal cuts $10 per month off its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans. However, you need to be a first-time customer to take advantage of this.

If you aren't already an existing customer, you could have a total savings of $120. That means NBN 50 plans start at $80 per month, and NBN 100 at $100 per month.

The House the NBN Forgot When the NBN rollout accidentally skipped Martin Bugeja's house, his ADSL was cut off and he was told he'd have no home phone or broadband for almost a year; all because no-one could sort out the paperwork. Read more

Even though it sounds like a pretty good deal coming from a major ISP like Telstra, there are a couple of caveats to be aware of.

Although the plans themselves are contract-free, cancelling within your first 24 months would mean you'd have to pay out the remaining value of your modem. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the amount of months left in the two-year term. So for instance, if you decided to leave after the first 12 months, you would have to pay back $108 for the modem. But in some good news, the modem includes a 4G backup in the event of an NBN outage so that's something to consider too.

You should also note that only FTTP and HFC customers can sign-up for Telstra's NBN 100 plan.

Customers who sign-up online also have the $99 connection fee waived and will get a free month of Foxtel Now. This promo runs until 30 June.

Here's what Telstra's latest plans look like:

However, there's never a better way to make a decision than to find out what other competitors in the market are offering. Here's a comparison to help you out.

How NBN 50 plans compare

How NBN 100 plans compare

The Fastest NBN Plans, According to the ACCC The ACCC's quarterly report for May on real-world NBN speeds has once again kept Optus on top of the leaderboard for the third time in a row. Read more

