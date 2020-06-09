How To Keep Your WhatsApp Number Out Of Google Search Results

11 Unexpected Household Items You Really Shouldn't Be Recycling

Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

Tear Up Herbs And Leaves With Your Hands

Photo: Claire Lower

Even after a weekend of minimal cooking, my partner and I still managed to generate (and wash) four entire sinks’ worth of dishes on Friday and Saturday. After the last “load” was completed yesterday morning, I decided to reward myself with a celebratory brunch hash made with the remnants of a baked potato and a new batch of homemade breakfast sausage (recipe forthcoming).

I managed to prep and cook the entire dish in a single skillet—I used a spatula to break up the potato and sausage—but when it was time to finish my meal with a sprinkling of green onions, I found that I really did not want to dirty (and then clean) my chef’s knife and cutting board yet another time. So I tore them up. With my hands. It worked out quite well.

Not only was it faster and cleaner, but the bigger, heartier, crunchier pieces of allium held their own against against the meaty, cheesy, salty hash way better than delicate, thin rings. It was a win for both function and flavour, is what I am saying, which means it is a win for everyone.

But the fun doesn’t begin and end with scallions, no no. We’ve covered ripping mushrooms with your hands for a better sauté, but you can also tear heads of romaine and butter lettuce into bite-sized pieces. (My one complaint with salads that other people make is that they rarely chop or tear the leaves small enough; big leaves look pretty on a plate but stupid when you can’t get them in your mouth without slapping yourself in the face.) You can also tear leafy herbs, like basil, mint, and sage, and then tell your family “dinner is served with hand-torn basil.” Not only will they be impressed by your elevated, chef-y presentation, but (later) grateful that there is at least one less item to wash.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

data-security feature whatsapp

How To Keep Your WhatsApp Number Out Of Google Search Results

If you use WhatsApp’s Click to Chat feature, your phone number may be showing up in Google search results.
nasa space virtual-travel

Virtually Visit The International Space Station

After several months of social distancing and staying home, a lot of people are experiencing major wanderlust. And given that we’re still involved in a global pandemic, taking a break from Earth may seem especially tempting. Though we’re not quite there when it comes to space tourism, we can at least get a glimpse of what life is like in orbit, thanks to a virtual tour of the International Space Station (ISS).

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles