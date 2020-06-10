The Tax Claims the ATO Will Be Watching This Year, According to a Tax Accountant

Image: Getty

By now, it shouldn't come as a surprise the ATO focuses on certain hotspots at tax time to call out taxpayers who have either accidentally or deliberately made errors. To avoid falling into a trap, here's what you need to look out for in two key areas: work-related expenses and claims for investment properties.

According to the ATO, there was a $8.7 billion shortfall in the amount of taxes it should have collected in 2019. Mark Chapman, director of tax communications, H&R Block, told Lifehacker Australia the ATO believed claims for work-related expenses play a big role in the 'tax gap' and have called out they’ll be closely monitoring these claims this year.

More specifically, they'll be looking at:

Claims for work-related clothing, dry cleaning and laundry expenses

Deductions for home office use, including claiming for "occupation" costs like rent, rates and mortgage interest, which are not allowable unless you’re actually running a business from home

Overtime meal claims

Union fees and subscriptions

Mobile phone and internet costs, with a particular focus on people who are claiming the whole (or a substantial part) of the bill for their personal mobile as work-related

Motor vehicle claims where taxpayers take advantage of the 68 cent per kilometre flat rate available for journeys up to 5,000kms (the ATO is concerned that too many taxpayers are automatically claiming the 5,000km limit regardless of the actual amount of travel)

Incorrectly claiming deductions under the rule that allows taxpayers who have incurred work-related expenses of $300 or less in total to make a claim without receipts (the ATO believes that some taxpayers are claiming this – or an amount just less than $300 – without actually incurring the expenses at all)

"The focus on home office, mobile phone and home internet costs is likely to be particularly pronounced with so many people working from home due to COVID-19," Chapman said.

"Before making any claim, be confident that you understand what you can and can’t claim and that you have the necessary proof (invoices, receipts, diaries, etc) that you actually incurred the expenditure and that it was work or business related."

Property investment claims

On the other end, the ATO will keep a hawk's eye on claims made on investment properties and holiday homes.

The ATO commissioner, Chris Jordan said at the Tax Institute’s National Convention in Hobart in 2019 the tax office had audited claims for over 300 rental property and 'found errors in almost nine out of 10 returns reviewed'.

Keeping the above in mind, Chapman believes this year the ATO will focus on the following:

Excessive interest expense claims, such as where property owners have tried to claim borrowing costs on the family home as well as their rental property

Incorrect apportionment of rental income and expenses between owners, such as where deductions on a jointly owned property are claimed by the owner with the higher taxable income, rather than jointly

Holiday homes that are not genuinely available for rent. Rental property owners should only claim for the periods the property is rented out or is genuinely available for rent. Periods of personal use can’t be claimed.

Incorrect claims for newly purchased rental properties. The costs to repair damage and defects existing at the time of purchase or the costs of renovation cannot be claimed immediately. These costs are deductible instead over a number of years.

The H&R director said focus on investment property owners is likely to be particularly pronounced because rental losses may be bigger than normal this year due to the hit that rental returns have taken during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The key tip here is to ensure that property owners keep good records," he said.

"The golden rule is; if you can’t substantiate it, you can’t claim it, so it’s essential to keep invoices, receipts and bank statements for all property expenditure, as well as proof that your property was available for rent, such as rental listings."

Other focus areas for the ATO this year

Other key issues to be aware of this year, when filing your tax return:

If you lost your job or had your hours reduced as a result of COVID-19, it’s possible that your employer will have over-deducted tax earlier in the year in relation to your wage or salary. That could mean you’re entitled to a bigger than normal refund when your lodge your tax return this year.

If you received the $1,500 per fortnight JobKeeper payments from your employer or through your business, this is included in your taxable income for the year and will need to be added in to your tax return

Most employers are no longer obliged to provide you with a payment summary. Instead, they report your year-end details directly to the ATO. To obtain the equivalent of a payment summary (now called an “income statement”), talk to a tax agent who can download the information for you direct from the ATO when you complete this year’s tax return.

You may be entitled to the low and middle income tax offset if your taxable income is less than $126,000. The base amount is $255, rising to a maximum of $1,080. The actual amount you receive will depend on your individual circumstances, such as your income level and how much tax you have paid throughout the year.

What actions do people need to start taking already?

Chapman recommends taking out time to gather all the information you'll need to do your tax returns, including invoices and receipts for work-related expenses and any bank or credit card statements that include a list of your work-related expenses that you no longer have (or never had) receipts or invoices for.

"If you’re not sure if it’s claimable, collect together the receipt or invoice anyway and discuss it with your tax agent," he said.

"If you don’t have the paperwork, you can’t claim a deduction so it makes sense to set aside this time in advance of the end of the financial year to spare yourself a stressful document hunt whilst you’re actually in the process of getting your return prepared."

Additionally, if you're making claims for expenses that fall under the work category and private use simultaneously (such as for the use of a personal mobile phone), "set some time aside to work out what a reasonable apportionment is for the work-related bit".