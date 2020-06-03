How To Make Soft-Boiled Eggs Perfectly, Every Time

Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

We've shown you some great tricks for hard-boiling eggs over the years, so now it's time to hone your soft-boiling skills. Check out how to soft-boil a perfect egg.

We've shown you how to use your oven to hard-boil eggs, how to use the crack and blow method to de-shell them, and even how to incorporate them into your diet in an effort to eat your way to high energy work day.

Now we're sharing technique courtesy of TheKitchn to help you perfectly soft-boil them:

1. Fill a saucepan about halfway with water and bring it to a boil.

2. Decrease the temperature so that the water reduces to a rapid simmer and gently lower the eggs into the water one at a time.

3. Cook the eggs for 5-7 minutes: 5 minutes for a yolk that is still runny and 7 minutes for a yolk that is barely set.

4. Drain the eggs and run them under cold tap water for 30-60 seconds.

5. To eat, use a knife or egg-cutter to take the cap off the tip of the egg and eat it straight from the shell, preferably with plenty of toast for dipping. More firmly-cooked eggs can be cracked (carefully!) and peeled like a hardboiled egg. All soft-boiled eggs should be cooked to order and eaten immediately.

Hit up the link below for additional tips on preparing the eggs, including some helpful tricks from their kitchen-minded commenters.

How to Soft-Boil an Egg [TheKitchn]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

