What Coronavirus Restrictions Change From 1 June

All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Soak And Freeze Bamboo Skewers For Grilling

Photo: Shutterstock

Eating food off of sticks is particularly fun and throwing a bunch of kebabs on the grill is an easy way to make that happen. But skewers made of bamboo can split or char, and burnt splinters are not appetising. A little soak can help, but one has to remember to soak them. To prevent an embarrassing bone-dry skewer moment, just soak a bunch ahead of time and freeze them.

Soaking your bamboo skewers in warm water does two things: makes them more pliable and helps cut down on the charring. I say “cut down,” because even a soaked skewer can burn on a super-hot grill, but placing a piece of meat or bit of vegetable on the tip can keep at least one side from burning. (You can also wrap a piece of foil around the “handle” end, though those can fall off if not wrapped tightly enough.) But a damp skewer is definitely more pliable, and just a 30-minute soak in warm water can keep your sticks from splitting.

Could you buy metal skewers and skip all this? Yes, but I’ve found it’s hard to buy enough metal skewers, particularly if I’m making a lot of skewers for a bunch of people. (Remember parties?)

To prep a bunch of skewers for later use, fill a shallow pan or dish with warm water, and let those babies soak for half an hour. Fish ‘em out of the pan, shake off any excess water, and place them in a freezer bag. Place the bag in the freezer, and grab the skewers as needed throughout grilling season.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

diet exercise fitness myths science

10 Exercise Myths That Refuse To Die

Finding clear, definitive facts about healthy exercise can be difficult. The exercise industry is a multi-billion dollar business, built partially on selling gadgets and supplements to people desperate to lose weight or look attractive. Meanwhile, good workout plans and simple truths lurk in the background waiting for their time to shine. All of this results in lots of misinformation about exercise. We're taking some of those commonly-held exercise myths to task, and we have science to back us up. Let's get started.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles