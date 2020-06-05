Six Cost-Cutting Hacks for Date Night

Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

Image: iStock

'Date nights' are non-negotiable if you want to have a happy, healthy relationship. Unfortunately, financial hardship can put a dent in the very best of intentions. If it's been a while since you went out on a proper date and money is to blame, here are six tips that will help solve the problem.

There are only so many date nights you can devote to Netflix and chilling. Eventually, you need to crack open the piggy bank and head outdoors. According to a 2016 Canstar survey, Aussies spend a whopping $45 billion per year on eating out. This works out to around $100 per household, per week!

If you'd prefer to bank some of that money - but still want to hit the town with your significant other - there are ways to keep costs down without skimping on the fun.

The infographic below comes from the dining cashback app Liven. It offers six handy suggestions - from having a light meal before heading out to booking parking in advance for cheaper rates. (Inevitably, there is also a shameless plug for its own service, but scoring 25 per cent off your bill sounds pretty damn intriguing, so we're willing to let the self-promotion slide on this occasion.)

Check out the full infographic below:

[Via Liven]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

