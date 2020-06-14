Level Up Your Life

Show Your Aeroplane-Obsessed Kids This JetBlue Video Series

Meghan Moravcik Walbert on Offspring, shared by Meghan Moravcik Walbert to Lifehacker

Published 17 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:airplanes
jetbluelearningoffspring
Screenshot: JetBlue
Screenshot: JetBlue

You and your kids are probably not doing much air travel these days, but while we’re all mostly grounded, JetBlue has created a new video series to connect with, entertain and educate kids who have an interest in aeroplanes and airports.

The JetBlue Jr. video series covers topics ranging from the parts of a plane and how to navigate to how a plane actually stays up in the air — I found that one particularly illuminating, but maybe that’s just me.

Here’s what JetBlue says about the video series on its website:

Our commitment to keeping you entertained and informed is nonstop, even when you’re not flying with us.

And let’s be honest — some of you can probably use some “inflight entertainment” for your little ones right now. You know what they say, time flies when you’re learning new things.

I just had to share that because I respect the commitment to the pun. They went all in, and I’m here for it. Anyway, here are the four videos that have been released so far (at least one more will be released in the coming weeks). Each is about 5-7 minutes long:

The videos are geared toward kids ages 7-10, and each one comes with a supplemental activity sheet that parents can download and print. Lesson 2 also comes with four different homemade paper aeroplane diagrams to help kids learn how to fold their own aeroplanes at home, which is a skill all children should master.

