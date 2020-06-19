Shaken Campari Is A Perfect One-Ingredient Cocktail

There are many ways to enjoy Campari — in a Negroni, with Fernet, with soda and a strip of lemon zest — but none are quite as refreshing as Campari all by itself, but you’ll need to shake the living daylights out of it.



Nothing demonstrates the power of dilution and agitation quite like a shaken Campari. When a serving of Campari is vigorously shaken with ice, the delicious though somewhat medicinal liqueur is softened, aerated, and diluted into something that is light, citrusy, and balanced. Bliss.

You can add little accoutrements like a strip of citrus zest, a sprinkling of salt, or a bar spoon of fernet, but Campari has so much going on, all it really needs is a good shaking. The water from the ice spaces everything out on your palate, opening the amaro up and letting those flavours breath.

It’s (obviously) very easy to make, and perfect for times when your bar cart might be looking a little sparse. To make it, you will need:

75mL ounces Campari

Yes, that’s really all you need. Well, a little bit of ice too.

First, pour the Campari into a shaker full of ice and shake hard until the shaker becomes too cold to comfortably hold. Strain into a coup, enjoy, and repeat as needed.

It’s the perfect choice if you find yourself suddenly depleted of all your usual alcohol staples.

This article has since been updated since its original publication.