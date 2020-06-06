Quickly Remove Backgrounds From Your Pictures With This App

iOS: It’s easy to find guides on blurring or removing photo backgrounds online, but almost all of them require a desktop and image editing software. iOS users, however, can do it right on their phones using the PhotoRoom app.

The app automatically blurs backgrounds so you can get that portrait mode effect, even on devices that don’t normally have the feature. It also lets you crop out the background entirely and replace it with other images, almost like a green screen. The custom backgrounds can actually look pretty convincing thanks to the app’s built-in tools for adjusting shadows and adding other graphical elements—stuff you’d normally use Photoshop or GIMP for—and PhotoRoom is much easier to use.

PhotoRoom is available for free on the iOS store, and an Android version and web app are also in development. Images edited with the free version will display a watermark logo, but you can remove it by upgrading to the premium version for $US9.49 ($14)/month, or $US46.99 ($68)/year.

How to use PhotoRoom

Open the PhotoRoom app to take a photo. Use the on-screen guides to line up the object you want to keep in focus. The buttons on the right side let you pick between different background edits, including blurring it or cropping out the background entirely and replacing it with pre-loaded images. Snap the photo and the app will take care of the background edits. In the editor, add and manipulate drop shadows under the in-focus objects and make any further changes necessary to the background. When you’re done editing, save the photo. It’s now ready to be uploaded or shared through other apps.

