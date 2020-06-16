Level Up Your Life

Please Remove the Membrane Before Cooking Ribs

Claire Lower on Skillet, shared by Claire Lower to Lifehacker

Published 4 hours ago: June 17, 2020 at 8:33 am -
Filed to:grilling
meatribsskillet
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

As far as meaty cooking  projects go, ribs are a fairly easy one. Whether you’re smoking, grilling, baking or pressure cooking, preparing an impressive rack is something most home cooks can master without too much distress. But there is one thing a lot of newbie rib cookers forget to do, and it can greatly mar an otherwise enjoyable rib-eating experience.

If you look on the less fleshy side of a rack of ribs, you may notice that is a little shiny — almost like there’s a gossamer-thin gauze stretched over the meat and bone. That’s because there is, kind of. It’s a membrane (called the peritoneum, yum!) and, unlike collagen and connective tissue, it doesn’t soften when cooked.

Photo: Claire Lower

When left on, the membrane acts like a chewy piece of very thin plastic wrap, ruining your rib experience with its toughness. Leaving it on is a crime against diners and whatever animal died to give you its ribs. Luckily, the membrane is embarrassingly easy to remove. You don’t even need a knife. (Though I have seen people try to cut it off, there’s really no reason to get a blade involved.)

To remove a rib membrane, all you need is your hands and a paper towel. Flip the rack over so the meaty side is facing down, then, starting at the smaller end of your ribs, use your fingernail to separate the shiny membrane from the series of meaty bones. Once you’ve got a little piece peeled up, grab it with a paper towel, hold the smaller end of your rack down with your other hand, and pull. The membrane will come right off, and your ribs will be the better for it.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.