Make a Bellini With the Juice From Canned Peaches

The peaches in canned peaches are technically the same clingstone specimen you can buy fresh at the grocery store, but they are very much their own, unique product. Canned peaches are more supple and slurpable then their fuzzy counterparts, which sounds off-putting but is actually delightful. I could slurp those peaches all day long.

Another distinct feature of canned peaches is the liquid they come packed in. Sometimes it is juice, some times it is light syrup, and sometimes the syrup is heavy, but it is always delicious, and pouring it down the drain is something that only a fool would do, especially since you can just dump it in sparkling wine and call it a “Bellini.”

Is that a lie? Sort of. A “true” Bellini is made with pureed white peaches (which are sometimes soaked in wine) and Prosecco, and this is definitely not that. I wouldn’t call it “trashy” but I would call it “accessible,” which is also how I describe myself. One could also call it “thrifty” or “low-waste,” if you are looking for things to call it.

Anyway. It’s very easy to make. Though most Bellini recipes have you add two ounces of puree and then top that puree with four ounces of Prosecco, I like adding the syrup/juice after the sparkling wine, simply because the syrup/juice is denser than the wine, and the drink kind of naturally mixes itself when you add the heavier ingredient after the lighter one.

60mL is a good amount of juice/syrup, though you may want to try one and a half if your peaches came in heavy syrup. Either way, you should chill everything — juice/syrup, Prosecco, and glass — then pour both chilled liquids into the chilled glass and enjoy. Canned peach syrup and juice will keep about a week in the fridge, so you can make a few of them, though I recommend transferring it to a separate container, rather than storing it in an open metal can.