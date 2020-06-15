Learn to Code With This PC Role-Playing Game

I’ve tried to learn programming languages on my own using a bunch of different apps and online classes, but TwilioQuest might be the most fun I’ve had while trying to learn code. It started out as a game-like tutorial for developers to learn Twilio’s communication APIs, but expanded beyond its premise to become a standalone role-playing game that can teach you several coding languages. Oh, and it’s (mostly) free to download and play, too.

TwilioQuest’s charming pixel graphics and chiptunes will be familiar to anyone who played top-down RPGs or action-adventure games in the ‘90s, but it’s simple enough for non-gamera to grasp the controls and menus. Players make their way through various dungeon-like missions, where they must unlock doors or move objects by completing coding exercises, or “hacks” as they’re called in-game. Completing objectives unlocks new places to explore and better equipment for your character.

This version of TwilioQuest is technically still in development, but there are several missions available in the game that teach users how to use Twilio’s API, various coding languages, using GitHub repositories, and more. Additional lessons will be added in the future along with new features like combat encounters, item crafting, and more in-game storylines.

This doesn’t mean the game lacks polish, however. In fact, I found it to be a fun little adventure in the brief time I spent with it today. It eases you into the gameplay and the programming tools, but it only took a few short exercises before I felt like I was picking up on the basics of coding. The bite-sized objectives also make the learning process feel more manageable and let you work at your own pace.

Anyone interested in giving the game a shot can download TwilioQuest for free on Windows, Mac, or Linux (note that certain objectives require a free Twilio account to complete, and some of the optional lessons must be purchased in order to play them).