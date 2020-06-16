Level Up Your Life

It’s Time to Ask Us Your Burning Health Questions

Beth Skwarecki on Vitals, shared by Beth Skwarecki to Lifehacker

Published 7 hours ago: June 17, 2020 at 6:15 am -
Filed to:advice
questionsvitals
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

I’m pleased to announce the return of Lifehacker’s Burning Questions column, in which I answer the health questions that people can’t — or don’t want to — google. As a reminder, this is not medical advice, and I’m not a doctor.

That said, I am not afraid to ask a doctor the things you won’t. Like how to get a checkup of a mole in your butt crack without dying of embarrassment. Or whether penises tend to curve more with age. Or why you get gas and diarrhoea when you’re on your period.

That said, burning questions don’t have to be gross or embarrassing. We’ve answered why you keep getting acne in the same place, and whether you can get scurvy from living on nothing but ramen (yes, but it’s not easy). I think one of my favourite questions was from someone worried that they might divulge a long-buried family secret while under anesthesia. Thankfully, the answer turned out to be no: Anesthesia may lower your inhibitions, but not that much.

So now, it’s 2020. We have a lot to wonder about, especially as the world changes around us. So if you’ve got a question about health or the human body, let me know. I’ll be checking the comments below, but for your best chances at getting your question answered in a future column, please email it to me with “BURNING QUESTION” in the subject line. Unless you say otherwise, I’ll quote from your letter but keep your name confidential.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.