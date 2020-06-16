It’s Time to Ask Us Your Burning Health Questions

I’m pleased to announce the return of Lifehacker’s Burning Questions column, in which I answer the health questions that people can’t — or don’t want to — google. As a reminder, this is not medical advice, and I’m not a doctor.

That said, I am not afraid to ask a doctor the things you won’t. Like how to get a checkup of a mole in your butt crack without dying of embarrassment. Or whether penises tend to curve more with age. Or why you get gas and diarrhoea when you’re on your period.

That said, burning questions don’t have to be gross or embarrassing. We’ve answered why you keep getting acne in the same place, and whether you can get scurvy from living on nothing but ramen (yes, but it’s not easy). I think one of my favourite questions was from someone worried that they might divulge a long-buried family secret while under anesthesia. Thankfully, the answer turned out to be no: Anesthesia may lower your inhibitions, but not that much.

So now, it’s 2020. We have a lot to wonder about, especially as the world changes around us. So if you’ve got a question about health or the human body, let me know. I’ll be checking the comments below, but for your best chances at getting your question answered in a future column, please email it to me with “BURNING QUESTION” in the subject line. Unless you say otherwise, I’ll quote from your letter but keep your name confidential.