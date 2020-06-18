How to Use Shortcuts in iOS

The Shortcuts app is a powerful automation tool that could help you optimise your life and save a lot of time on everyday tasks. In the video below, I share some ways I use Shortcuts and the resources I used to learn more about them.

What are Shortcuts?

Shortcuts allow you to build a script that runs a number of tasks automatically by simply asking Siri or pressing a button. For example, if I say “Hey Siri, it’s work time” then the Work Time script pictured below will automatically run. Do Not Disturb will be turned on until 5pm and Siri will say “Another day, another dollar!”

Shortcuts can also be set to trigger based on certain criteria rather than a button press or through Siri. Back when I was still commuting to work, I used to have two Automations set up for when I left to and from work. These scripts would run based on the location of my phone.

These are very simple examples of what shortcuts can do. More complex scripts can be dozens of steps long and can be used to do things like generating a shareable QR code for your Wi-Fi or automating your entire morning routine. If you’re interested in learning how to build your own shortcuts, Apple’s comprehensive Shortcuts User Guide is a great place to start.

Where to find shortcuts

Luckily, you don’t have to build Shortcuts yourself. The app has a Gallery page where Apple has featured a number of pre-built shortcuts. Sites like the Shortcuts subreddit, Shortcuts Gallery and Sharecuts are also great places to find powerful and useful shortcuts.

So start thinking about your everyday tasks. Which ones would save you time if your phone was set to do them automatically? Would your mum nag you as much if she received an “I love you!” text from you every few days?

Happy automating.