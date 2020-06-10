How To Turn On Dark Mode In The eBay App

It’s been a long time coming, but eBay’s mobile app is finally getting a dark mode, meaning shoppers will be able to track their bids late into the night without frying their retinas.

Though some experts question whether dark modes actually benefit your eyesight in the long run, there’s no denying that darker screens feel gentler to look at than brighter ones, especially in a dim environment, and adopting dark mode can even improve your phone’s battery life. Whatever your reason for using it, it’s nice to finally have the option.

The dark mode option is available in eBay’s apps for both Android and iOS users. Turning it on swaps out the app’s bright white default design for a multi-toned grey one. Even the logo and the brand’s iconic red, yellow, blue and green accents are slightly desaturated to reduce excess glare.

How to turn on eBay’s new mobile dark mode

You’ll need to update your eBay app for the new theme options to show up. This should be automatic for most users, but you can also check for updates via your device’s app store. If you’re not seeing the update, just hang on a bit longer and the new version should show up soon. (It wasn’t on my Pixel 3a XL quite yet.)

Once the update installs:

Open the eBay app. Tap the three-lined “hamburger” icon to open the menu. Tap “Settings.” Go to General then scroll down and tap Theme. Select the visual theme you want to use: Dark forces the app to always use dark mode, while Light will keep the light mode. Selecting Battery Saver will have the app swap to dark mode whenever the battery saver is turned on, and System Default uses your device’s current theme setting (this is the default option). The app should automatically swap themes based on the option you choose. However, if the change isn’t immediate, try force-closing the app, then restarting it. The new theme should show up.

