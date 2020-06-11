How To Stay In Love During The Pandemic, According To A Divorce Lawyer

AFL Returns Tonight: Find Out Who's Playing and How to Watch in Australia

It’s been roughly three months (or 47 years...who’s counting?) since we’ve started social distancing. Despite the “distance,” many of us have found ourselves physically closer to our partners and significant others.

If you’ve found the close quarters are taking a toll on your relationship, divorce attorney James J. Sexton has some advice. “You might like to play golf,” he says, “but if you had to play golf for 16 hours a day, eventually you might say, ‘You know, I’d like to do something different.’”

So how can we continue to tolerate (and love) the person who we have been cooped up with for months?

Sexton points out that this new quarantined world is really a blank canvas, and you and your partner can create new rules for it together. Since you have no one else to absorb your frustration or venting, remember to keep up communication with your partner, and be sure to apologise if you get snippy one day.

He also adds that it’s best (as in all relationships) to carve out set moments to not be together. If you set aside time to miss each other, then you’ll look forward to the actual time you have together.

For all of Sexton’s advice, check out the video above.

