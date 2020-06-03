This Week's Most Popular SIM-Only plans

7 Essential Books On Anti-Racism You Should Start Reading Right Now

The House the NBN Forgot

How To Pickle Cherries

Photo: Claire Lower

Quick pickling won’t preserve cherries as long as full-on canning, but it does give them at least a couple of extra months of life, and I’ve never had a jar of pickles last longer than that. Plus, pickled cherries are extremely good.

They are the epitome of tart and sweet, and are equally at home on a cheese plate or in a Manhattan sidecar. I threw a vanilla bean and star anise pod in my most recent batch, but don’t feel beholden to those. Fresh ginger, a cinnamon stick, or crushed cardamom pods would also be delicious, so feel free to experiment. There’s no need to cook the cherries to soften them; the hot brine will do that work for you.

To make pickled cherries, you will need:

  • About 4 cups of pitted cherries

  • 1 cup water

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 1/2 cup white sugar

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

  • 1 vanilla bean, split

  • 1 star anise pod

Place the cherries in two sterilised canning jars and set aside. Add the remaining ingredients to a small sauce pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer for 30 seconds, then pour the hot brine over the cherries. Cover loosely and let the brine come to room temperature, then transfer to the fridge to chill.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food household kitchen safety

Reminder: Don't Store Open Tins in the Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.
bathroom toilets

This Is The Right Way To Hang Toilet Paper, According To Science

How do you hang your toilet paper? The age-old question whether the "right" way to have the end going over the top of the roll or under, coming from the side closest to the wall, is as old as time. It's a controversial topic that has torn apart families, and now we have a definitive answer to the question: The right way to hang your toilet paper is with the end going over the top.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles